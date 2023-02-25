Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.
Enterprise Financial Services Stock Up 3.5 %
Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $24.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.59.
