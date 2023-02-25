Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.45-$0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $299.00 million-$302.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $310.35 million. Envestnet also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.95-$2.05 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ENV. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Envestnet from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Envestnet from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut Envestnet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Raymond James cut Envestnet from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Envestnet from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.56.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Envestnet Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE ENV traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.75. The stock had a trading volume of 871,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,880. Envestnet has a 1 year low of $41.72 and a 1 year high of $84.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envestnet

Envestnet Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Envestnet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Envestnet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Envestnet by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 80,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.