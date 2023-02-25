Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $299-$302 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $310.35 million. Envestnet also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.95-$2.05 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENV. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Envestnet from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered Envestnet from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Envestnet from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Envestnet from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Envestnet from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Envestnet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.56.

ENV stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,930. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -37.42 and a beta of 1.20. Envestnet has a 12 month low of $41.72 and a 12 month high of $84.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.33 and its 200-day moving average is $56.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Envestnet by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,417,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,528,000 after acquiring an additional 49,658 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Envestnet by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,713,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,563,000 after acquiring an additional 44,600 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,164,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,669,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 984,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,758,000 after buying an additional 32,650 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 920,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,537,000 after buying an additional 78,656 shares during the period.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

