Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $299-$302 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $310.35 million. Envestnet also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.95-$2.05 EPS.
Several research firms recently issued reports on ENV. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Envestnet from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered Envestnet from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Envestnet from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Envestnet from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Envestnet from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Envestnet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.56.
ENV stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,930. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -37.42 and a beta of 1.20. Envestnet has a 12 month low of $41.72 and a 12 month high of $84.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.33 and its 200-day moving average is $56.57.
Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.
