EOS Trading 11.7% Lower Over Last Week (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. EOS has a market cap of $1.21 billion and $9.57 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EOS has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $1.11 or 0.00004823 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00011167 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005173 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00007454 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005260 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001268 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003609 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001690 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,083,725,752 coins and its circulating supply is 1,083,725,751 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper.Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

