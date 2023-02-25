EPR Properties (EPR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.28 on March 15th

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

EPR Properties has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. EPR Properties has a payout ratio of 130.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $4.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.8%.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties Price Performance

EPR Properties stock opened at $40.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.04. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $56.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of EPR Properties

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EPR shares. StockNews.com downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on EPR Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on EPR Properties from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in EPR Properties in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 10,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.