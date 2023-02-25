EQB (TSE:EQB) PT Raised to C$85.00

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$72.00 to C$85.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of EQB from C$85.50 to C$87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of EQB from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of EQB from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of EQB from C$80.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of EQB from C$79.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$83.25.

EQB stock opened at C$66.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.77. EQB has a 52 week low of C$44.81 and a 52 week high of C$77.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$61.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$55.81.

EQB ( TSE:EQB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.37 by C$0.09. EQB had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of C$234.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$215.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that EQB will post 10.4402421 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. EQB’s dividend payout ratio is 16.11%.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

