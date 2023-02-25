ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, February 25th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2511 per share on Thursday, March 9th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B’s previous dividend of $0.23.

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B Price Performance

NYSEARCA AMUB opened at $14.47 on Friday. ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $14.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day moving average is $13.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB – Get Rating) by 2,670.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

