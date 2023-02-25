Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.13-$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $106.30 million-$106.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $107.88 million. Everbridge also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.48-$1.52 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price target on Everbridge from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Everbridge from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Everbridge from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Everbridge from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Everbridge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.33.

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $32.60 on Friday. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $52.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.23.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 25,865 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $826,645.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,009,928.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 25,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $826,645.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,009,928.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Wagner sold 12,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $359,586.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,413.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,580 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Everbridge by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the first quarter valued at $90,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

