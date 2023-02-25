Everdome (DOME) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.77 Million

Everdome (DOME) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Everdome has a market cap of $43.61 million and approximately $6.77 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Everdome has traded 22.7% lower against the dollar. One Everdome token can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Everdome alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96.61 or 0.00421166 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 66.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,399.38 or 0.27898796 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Everdome Profile

Everdome’s genesis date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,460,424,634 tokens. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.TelegramLitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everdome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everdome using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everdome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everdome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.