Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.55-$3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.66. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Evergy also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.55-3.75 EPS.

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of Evergy stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.63. 1,843,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,970. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $73.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.16 and a 200 day moving average of $62.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.63 million. Evergy had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Evergy’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EVRG shares. TheStreet lowered Evergy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Evergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Evergy to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Evergy from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.20.

Institutional Trading of Evergy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Evergy by 1.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 3.7% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

About Evergy

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.