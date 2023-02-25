EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

EVERTEC has a payout ratio of 7.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect EVERTEC to earn $2.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.6%.

EVERTEC Stock Performance

NYSE EVTC opened at $36.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.75. EVERTEC has a 1 year low of $30.17 and a 1 year high of $42.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVERTEC

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). EVERTEC had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 38.65%. The firm had revenue of $161.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.51 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EVERTEC will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 144.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of EVERTEC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Payment Services segment is involved in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

Further Reading

