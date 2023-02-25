EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO) vs. DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Head to Head Contrast

EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO – Get Rating) and DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.2% of DXC Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of EVmo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of DXC Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EVmo and DXC Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVmo $10.24 million 0.85 -$14.98 million N/A N/A DXC Technology $14.85 billion 0.43 $718.00 million $2.94 9.43

Volatility and Risk

DXC Technology has higher revenue and earnings than EVmo.

EVmo has a beta of 2.94, suggesting that its share price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DXC Technology has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares EVmo and DXC Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVmo -71.29% -205.24% -37.62% DXC Technology 4.84% 15.44% 4.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for EVmo and DXC Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVmo 0 0 0 0 N/A DXC Technology 2 4 5 0 2.27

DXC Technology has a consensus price target of $33.17, indicating a potential upside of 19.61%. Given DXC Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DXC Technology is more favorable than EVmo.

Summary

DXC Technology beats EVmo on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVmo

(Get Rating)

EVmo, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online bookings platform which maintains a fleet of passenger vehicles and transit vans for use in last-mile logistical space to rent drivers in the ridesharing and delivery economies through the Rideshare Platform. The company was formerly known as Rideshare Rental, Inc. and changed its name to EVmo, Inc. in February 2021.EVmo, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

About DXC Technology

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Co. provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives. The GIS segment provides a portfolio of technology offerings that deliver predictable outcomes and measurable results while reducing business risk and operational costs for customers. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Ashburn, VA.

