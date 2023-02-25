Evmos (EVMOS) Price Tops $0.35 on Exchanges

Evmos (EVMOS) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 24th. Evmos has a market capitalization of $106.04 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evmos coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001532 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Evmos has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Evmos Profile

Evmos’ launch date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Evmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Evmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

