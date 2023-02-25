Evmos (EVMOS) Trading Down 1.6% This Week

Evmos (EVMOS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. Over the last week, Evmos has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. Evmos has a market capitalization of $112.56 million and $1.04 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evmos coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001631 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 41.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.59 or 0.00428058 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 62.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,530.61 or 0.28355309 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Evmos was first traded on September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

