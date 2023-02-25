Exchange Income Co. (EIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Exchange Income Stock Performance

Exchange Income stock opened at C$49.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$53.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$48.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of C$2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.09. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of C$37.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on EIF shares. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cormark boosted their target price on Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Exchange Income from C$67.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$62.67.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Featured Stories

