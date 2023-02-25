Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Given New C$59.00 Price Target at CIBC

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EIF. National Bankshares increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$61.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Exchange Income from C$61.00 to C$59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cormark increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exchange Income has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$62.67.

Exchange Income stock opened at C$49.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$53.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$48.91. Exchange Income has a twelve month low of C$37.79 and a twelve month high of C$55.67.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.18%.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

