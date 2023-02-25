ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) SVP Ajay Ayyappan Sells 764 Shares

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.66, for a total transaction of $129,620.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,904.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Ajay Ayyappan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 17th, Ajay Ayyappan sold 328 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $56,051.92.
- On Sunday, February 19th, Ajay Ayyappan sold 593 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total value of $100,104.33.
- On Tuesday, January 31st, Ajay Ayyappan sold 2,189 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.42, for a total transaction of $368,671.38.
- On Wednesday, December 14th, Ajay Ayyappan sold 389 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.08, for a total transaction of $68,884.12.
ExlService Stock Down 2.1 %
NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $168.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.82 and a twelve month high of $191.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.90.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ExlService
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXLS. StockNews.com lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price objective on ExlService to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.71.
ExlService Company Profile
ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.
