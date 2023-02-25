ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) SVP Ajay Ayyappan Sells 764 Shares

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.66, for a total transaction of $129,620.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,904.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ajay Ayyappan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ExlService alerts:

On Friday, February 17th, Ajay Ayyappan sold 328 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $56,051.92.

On Sunday, February 19th, Ajay Ayyappan sold 593 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total value of $100,104.33.

On Tuesday, January 31st, Ajay Ayyappan sold 2,189 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.42, for a total transaction of $368,671.38.

On Wednesday, December 14th, Ajay Ayyappan sold 389 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.08, for a total transaction of $68,884.12.

ExlService Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $168.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.82 and a twelve month high of $191.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ExlService

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ExlService by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,125,000 after acquiring an additional 67,935 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ExlService by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,611,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,436,000 after buying an additional 45,534 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 23.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,513,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,631,000 after buying an additional 674,982 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,093,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,052,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 832,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,702,000 after acquiring an additional 28,401 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXLS. StockNews.com lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price objective on ExlService to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.71.

ExlService Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.