Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Bought by Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 67,525.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,705 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 336,910 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $31,565,000 after buying an additional 57,600 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,736 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Czech National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.83.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $70,609.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,901.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,797.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $70,609.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,901.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $104.31 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.39 and a 12-month high of $203.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.74, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.59). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

