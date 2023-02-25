Extreme Networks’ (EXTR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on EXTR. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Extreme Networks to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.42.

Extreme Networks Stock Down 1.6 %

EXTR stock opened at $18.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Extreme Networks has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $21.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.33 and a beta of 2.03.

Insider Activity at Extreme Networks

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Extreme Networks

In related news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 19,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $380,005.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 45,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,022.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 19,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $380,005.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 45,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,022.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Raj Khanna sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 237,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,633,824.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,854 shares of company stock worth $758,456 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXTR. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 389.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Stories

