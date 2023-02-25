Extreme Networks’ (EXTR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on EXTR. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Extreme Networks to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.42.
Extreme Networks Stock Down 1.6 %
EXTR stock opened at $18.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Extreme Networks has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $21.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.33 and a beta of 2.03.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXTR. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 389.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.
The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.
