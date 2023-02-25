F Thomson Leighton Purchases 337 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.27 per share, for a total transaction of $25,028.99. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 48,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,607,071.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

F Thomson Leighton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 21st, F Thomson Leighton acquired 325 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.99 per share, for a total transaction of $25,021.75.

On Friday, February 10th, F Thomson Leighton bought 290 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.26 per share, with a total value of $25,015.40.

On Wednesday, February 8th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 284 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.14 per share, for a total transaction of $25,031.76.

On Monday, February 6th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 282 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.73 per share, for a total transaction of $25,021.86.

On Monday, January 30th, F Thomson Leighton bought 287 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.36 per share, for a total transaction of $25,072.32.

On Friday, January 27th, F Thomson Leighton bought 286 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.44 per share, for a total transaction of $25,007.84.

On Wednesday, January 25th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 287 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,026.40.

On Monday, January 23rd, F Thomson Leighton acquired 285 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $25,077.15.

On Thursday, January 19th, F Thomson Leighton bought 285 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.88 per share, for a total transaction of $25,045.80.

On Tuesday, January 17th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 282 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.86 per share, with a total value of $25,058.52.

AKAM stock opened at $72.71 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.56 and a twelve month high of $123.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.36.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $927.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on AKAM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.38.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Pension Service raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 275,193 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $23,199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,345 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,355,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,878 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

