F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

FFIV has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on F5 from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on F5 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on F5 from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on F5 from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on F5 from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $171.21.

Shares of F5 stock opened at $140.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.53. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07. F5 has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $217.41.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $700.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.59 million. F5 had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that F5 will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 8,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $1,294,971.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,256,387.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other F5 news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total value of $244,201.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,001.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 8,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $1,294,971.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,256,387.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,673 shares of company stock valued at $2,833,204. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of F5 by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,030 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of F5 by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,488 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of F5 by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 24,897 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 12,852 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of F5 by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 252,056 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $36,478,000 after acquiring an additional 52,969 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,301 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

