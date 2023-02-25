Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Given New $775.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $700.00 to $775.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,100.00 to C$1,200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Fairfax Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$950.00 to C$1,050.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$995.00 to C$1,050.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Fairfax Financial stock opened at $682.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $628.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $552.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.87. Fairfax Financial has a twelve month low of $439.80 and a twelve month high of $697.33.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $10.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 18th. Fairfax Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance, and investment management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance, Runoff, and Other. The Insurance and Reinsurance segment comprises of Group Re, Bryte Insurance, Advent, Fairfax Latin America and Fairfax Central; and Eastern Europe, which focuses on third party business and specialty property reinsurance and insurance risks.

