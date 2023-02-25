Federal Screw Works (OTCMKTS:FSCR) Trading 7.8% Higher

Shares of Federal Screw Works (OTCMKTS:FSCR – Get Rating) traded up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.50. 900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $5.10.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.24.
Federal Screw Works engages in the manufacture and marketing of industrial component parts. It offers locknuts, bolts, piston pins, studs, bushings, shafts and other machined, cold formed, hardened, and ground metal parts. The firm also offers engineered nut, and complex cold formed products. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Romulus, MI.
