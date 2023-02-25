Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,261.25.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FQVTF shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,000 ($12.04) to GBX 1,150 ($13.85) in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Liberum Capital downgraded Fevertree Drinks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 780 ($9.39) to GBX 640 ($7.71) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,100 ($13.25) to GBX 1,200 ($14.45) in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Shares of Fevertree Drinks stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. Fevertree Drinks has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $25.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.06.

Fevertree Drinks Plc operates as a holding and investment company. It manufactures and supplies premium carbonated mixes. The firm’s products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

