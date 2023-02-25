Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Shares Sold by Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 23,288.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNCL stock opened at $50.56 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $42.22 and a twelve month high of $56.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.57.

