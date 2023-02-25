Fiduciary Trust Co. Acquires 202 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,546 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.1% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,141 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Argus lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.22.

In other Devon Energy news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,173,494.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at $105,173,494.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $55.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $48.86 and a one year high of $79.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.36.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 7.89%.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

