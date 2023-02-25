Fiduciary Trust Co. Acquires 835 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 399.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,214 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Xylem by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,798 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 53.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,241 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 613.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in shares of Xylem by 159.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 648,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,308,000 after purchasing an additional 398,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $102.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 52.24, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.08 and a 52 week high of $118.58.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Xylem’s payout ratio is 67.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.80.

Xylem Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.