Fiduciary Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 17.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 728.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in ServiceNow by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $425.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $423.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $417.16. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $601.62. The company has a market cap of $86.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.52, for a total value of $1,030,365.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,409.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.52, for a total transaction of $1,030,365.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,409.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $14,003,824.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,288,395.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,313 shares of company stock worth $30,355,027 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.47.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

