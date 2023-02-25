Fiduciary Trust Co. Buys 51 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 17.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $224.09 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $226.82 and its 200-day moving average is $236.92. The company has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 640.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 914.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on STZ. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $281.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.76.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Articles

