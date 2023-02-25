Fiduciary Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in FedEx by 553.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FedEx from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $179.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $257.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $204.00 to $233.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $225.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

FedEx Stock Performance

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX opened at $203.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.16 and a 200-day moving average of $184.06. The firm has a market cap of $51.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $248.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.41. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $22.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.66 billion. Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.