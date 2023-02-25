Fiduciary Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 9.9% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,897 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $2,692,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $2,371,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $391,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,412.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,412.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $360,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,789.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,216 shares of company stock worth $1,010,950. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays raised Skyworks Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $94.50 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.26.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $112.12 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $141.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.59. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

