Fiduciary Trust Co. Grows Stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,976 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLB. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.67.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $81.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.17. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.55 and a 52-week high of $88.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $354,088.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,220,082. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dolby Laboratories news, VP Ryan Nicholson sold 6,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $590,144.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,607,739.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 5,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $354,088.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,220,082. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 147,065 shares of company stock valued at $12,239,040. Insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.