Fiduciary Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 396.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 668.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

YUM opened at $126.83 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $133.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.61. The company has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.98.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.07%.

Several research firms have weighed in on YUM. StockNews.com downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.81.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $547,366.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,011.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

