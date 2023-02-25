Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,255 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 198.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,456,923 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $300,352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290,657 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 191.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,897,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $219,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528,500 shares in the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth $72,013,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,512,388 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $365,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,931,874 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $92,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

General Motors Price Performance

In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

General Motors stock opened at $39.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.84. The firm has a market cap of $54.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $47.47.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.87%.

General Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.