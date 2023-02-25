Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,115 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on VRTX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $313.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $287.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $73.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.30. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $226.18 and a 1-year high of $325.19.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total value of $460,180.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,806.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total value of $460,180.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,806.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.05, for a total value of $3,150,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,227,849.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,567 shares of company stock valued at $9,182,949 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

