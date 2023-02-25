Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $1.27 Million Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 176.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 147.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 80.2% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.76.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total value of $771,940.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,226,948.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,995 shares of company stock valued at $2,087,411. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $114.94 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $136.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.01.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

