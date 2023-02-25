Fiduciary Trust Co. Reduces Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 3.8% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 37,037 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on FDX. Barclays set a $240.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $257.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $179.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.88.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX opened at $203.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $248.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.41. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $22.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.66 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

