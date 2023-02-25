Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 1,280 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth $44,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 295.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $122.70 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $135.05. The company has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.97%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Zimmer Biomet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.18.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

