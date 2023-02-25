Fiduciary Trust Co. Takes $602,000 Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 52,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $510,079,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $192,308,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,814,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,511,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,096,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBD has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.98.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

WBD stock opened at $15.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.40. The stock has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a PE ratio of -5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Featured Stories

