Fiduciary Trust Co. Trims Holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 1,749.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 912,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,688,000 after purchasing an additional 862,719 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 361,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,407,000 after buying an additional 52,312 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 111.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 244,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,192,000 after buying an additional 128,818 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 140,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after buying an additional 14,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 100,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 11,946 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Stock Down 3.3 %

PBW stock opened at $41.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.60. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $36.17 and a 12-month high of $68.96.

