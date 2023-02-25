Fiduciary Trust Co. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 26.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VAW stock opened at $179.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.11 and a 200 day moving average of $171.23. Vanguard Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $146.72 and a twelve month high of $201.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

