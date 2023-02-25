Fiduciary Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Equifax by 2.1% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,205 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,069,000 after buying an additional 63,735 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 6.2% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Equifax by 12.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,138,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Equifax by 14.6% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of EFX opened at $200.14 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.98 and a 52-week high of $243.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.50. The company has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.45.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 24.19%. Equifax’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EFX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $181.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Equifax from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Equifax from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Equifax from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.67.

Equifax Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Further Reading

