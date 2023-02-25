Filecoin Trading 8.7% Lower This Week (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. Filecoin has a market cap of $2.70 billion and $760.35 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.86 or 0.00029754 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.84 or 0.00429399 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,547.82 or 0.28445054 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin’s launch date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 393,147,793 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

