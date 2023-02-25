Financial Review: Precision Optics (POCI) and Its Rivals

Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Rating) is one of 70 public companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Precision Optics to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.
Profitability
This table compares Precision Optics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Precision Optics
|3.50%
|1.27%
|0.67%
|Precision Optics Competitors
|-677.35%
|-43.07%
|-24.51%
Volatility & Risk
Precision Optics has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precision Optics’ competitors have a beta of 12.85, meaning that their average share price is 1,185% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Precision Optics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Precision Optics
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Precision Optics Competitors
|105
|615
|1718
|79
|2.70
As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 73.92%. Given Precision Optics’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Precision Optics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Precision Optics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Precision Optics
|$15.68 million
|-$930,000.00
|50.14
|Precision Optics Competitors
|$1.02 billion
|$120.56 million
|4.46
Precision Optics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Precision Optics. Precision Optics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
About Precision Optics
Precision Optics Corp., engages in the design, development, manufacture, and selling of optical instruments. Its products include microprecision lenses and micro medical camera, 3D endoscope, and robotic surgery systems. The company was founded by Richard E. Forkey in December 1982 and is headquartered in Gardner, MA.
