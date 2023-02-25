First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.68

The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.68 and traded as high as $29.71. First Bancorp shares last traded at $29.47, with a volume of 9,383 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th.

First Bancorp Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $322.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.68.

First Bancorp Dividend Announcement

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNLC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.33 million during the quarter. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 35.47%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 467.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 8,137.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 38.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bancorp Company Profile

The First Bancorp, Inc (Maine) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers time and savings deposits, lending, automated teller machine processing, investment management, and trust services. The company was founded on January 15, 1985 and is headquartered in Damariscotta, ME.

