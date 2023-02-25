First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) Raises Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from First Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

First Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.

NASDAQ FCAP remained flat at $26.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 16,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,469. First Capital has a 12-month low of $22.97 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.98. The firm has a market cap of $90.32 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.21.

First Capital ( NASDAQ:FCAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.05 million for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 28.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCAP. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of First Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Capital by 23,700.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,428 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in First Capital by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,933 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in First Capital by 7.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Capital by 10.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 10.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Capital in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Capital, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate and business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans. The company was founded on September 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Corydon, IN.

