First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the bank on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

First Citizens BancShares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. First Citizens BancShares has a payout ratio of 2.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Citizens BancShares to earn $100.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.0%.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

FCNCA opened at $739.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $772.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $803.27. First Citizens BancShares has a fifty-two week low of $598.01 and a fifty-two week high of $885.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $20.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $23.34 by ($2.40). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 19.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares will post 90.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 4th.

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, insider Jeffery L. Ward bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $31,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,608. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 1,020 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $722.51 per share, with a total value of $736,960.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,232 shares in the company, valued at $67,361,052.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffery L. Ward acquired 1,600 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $31,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,608. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,640 shares of company stock valued at $783,432 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Citizens BancShares

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCNCA. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 95.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

