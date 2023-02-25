First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

First Financial Bankshares Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.14. 393,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,479. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.79. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.75. First Financial Bankshares has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $48.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The business had revenue of $132.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.32 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 41.53% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.05 per share, for a total transaction of $102,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 905,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,817,190.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 3,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.05 per share, with a total value of $102,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 905,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,817,190.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michelle S. Hickox acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.44 per share, for a total transaction of $182,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 11,000 shares of company stock worth $398,200 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Financial Bankshares

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 11.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 372,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 10.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 70,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 70,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

