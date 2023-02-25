First Majestic Silver Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share by the mining company on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

First Majestic Silver has a payout ratio of 4.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

First Majestic Silver Trading Down 12.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AG traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.98. The stock had a trading volume of 14,712,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,480,597. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 0.99. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.59.

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Rating ) (TSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AG. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 105,048.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,055,036 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $392,439,000 after purchasing an additional 47,010,285 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,742,001 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,994,000 after purchasing an additional 274,239 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,680,936 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,019,000 after purchasing an additional 763,074 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,441,276 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,979,000 after purchasing an additional 13,324 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,376,954 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,484,000 after purchasing an additional 176,526 shares during the period. 30.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including the La Encantada Silver Mine, La Parrilla Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine, La Guitarra Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine, Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine, and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

