First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.
First Majestic Silver Stock Down 12.1 %
First Majestic Silver stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average is $8.21. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.59.
First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is currently -4.65%.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AG shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.
About First Majestic Silver
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including the La Encantada Silver Mine, La Parrilla Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine, La Guitarra Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine, Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine, and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.
