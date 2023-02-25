First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

First Majestic Silver Stock Down 12.1 %

First Majestic Silver stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average is $8.21. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.59.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is currently -4.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Majestic Silver

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in First Majestic Silver by 19,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 815,253 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after buying an additional 6,189 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,055 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 224.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AG shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including the La Encantada Silver Mine, La Parrilla Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine, La Guitarra Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine, Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine, and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

